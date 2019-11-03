Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Tenable and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Tenable and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 715,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $636,140.68. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.