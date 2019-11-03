Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.01, 6,450,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,397,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

