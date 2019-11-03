Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.62 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,921. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

