Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $179.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

