Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,186 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.