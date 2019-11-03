Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

