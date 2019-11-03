Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 845,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

