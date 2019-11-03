Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 9,175 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $45.06. 8,652,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,553. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

