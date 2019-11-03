Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 12,403 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 1.96% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

