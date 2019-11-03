Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 562 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,345,551 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

