The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Medicines worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in The Medicines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.90. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $58.48.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

