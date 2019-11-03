The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits decrease (cons -4.5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

The Western Union stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 367.64% and a net margin of 21.07%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,739.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

