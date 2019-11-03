The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.97. 115,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,671. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

