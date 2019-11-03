Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Cowen

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price raised by Cowen from $107.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TIF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.30.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE TIF traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,806. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.