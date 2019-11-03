Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.