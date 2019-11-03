Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 602,578 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.80. 1,071,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

