Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $54.65 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,325 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 2,237,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,407. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.