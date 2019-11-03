Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 526,700 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,224,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 526,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 2.40% of Iamgold worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,797. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.87 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold Corp has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter acquired 180,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,335.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. GMP Securities cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

