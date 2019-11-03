TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE:BLD traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,851. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $272,912.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $260,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

