Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.10.

TD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. 1,179,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.