TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TowneBank by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TowneBank by 48.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

