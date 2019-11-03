TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.94% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 207,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

