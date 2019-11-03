TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. CIBC lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

