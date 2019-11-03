TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading 19.1% Higher

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) shares traded up 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13, 144 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

About TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

