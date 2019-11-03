Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRVI) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 4th. Trevi Therapeutics had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Trevi Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

