TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.74. TRI Pointe Group shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 121,242 shares.

The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.