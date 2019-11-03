Trias (TRY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $337,195.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $337,195.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00218287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01404469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00119304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

