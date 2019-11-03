Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE TM opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.