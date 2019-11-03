Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Cap of $7.59 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Tripio has a market cap of $7.59 million and $1.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

