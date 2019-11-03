Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

TBI stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $908.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $759,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 65.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trueblue by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 50.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trueblue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

