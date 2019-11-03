TrustNote (TTT) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. TrustNote has a market cap of $19,757.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustNote has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.01394452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

