TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at $513,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

