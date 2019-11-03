Tudor Pickering Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Sell

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. 337,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

