Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 6.3%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 223,174 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 222,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

The stock has a market cap of $775.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $355,533.92. Also, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $825,330.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,143 shares of company stock worth $7,532,938. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

