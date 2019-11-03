U Network One Day Volume Reaches $693,548.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. U Network has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $693,548.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

