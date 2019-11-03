U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.79

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.79 and last traded at $144.37, with a volume of 2910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

