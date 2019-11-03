U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.50. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Peter Clark Bernard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.