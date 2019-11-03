Ubex Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $842,782.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.05714338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010911 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001021 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

