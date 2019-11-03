Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $174.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 180.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

