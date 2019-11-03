UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Stephens

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

