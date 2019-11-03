UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.01 ($56.98).

DHER opened at €41.53 ($48.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.12. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €48.79 ($56.73).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

