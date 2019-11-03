UBS Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.27 ($165.43).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock opened at €143.10 ($166.40) on Thursday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €141.42.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.