UBS Group Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Target Price to GBX 280

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 339.82 ($4.44).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

