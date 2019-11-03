UBS Group Trims EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $135.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.69.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 13.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

