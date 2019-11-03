UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $99.65. 2,933,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $184,262.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

