UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 448,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

