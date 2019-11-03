UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

ZBH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.22. 869,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,912. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

