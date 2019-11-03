UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total value of $1,563,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock traded up $14.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,791.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,763.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.18. The company has a market cap of $880.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

