UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UNICHARM CORP/S stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UNICHARM CORP/S had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UNICHARM CORP/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

