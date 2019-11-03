United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on X. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of X traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 45,541,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,506,426. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

